October 5, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

sadness Farewell to Loretta Lynn, an icon of American country music.

sadness Farewell to Loretta Lynn, an icon of American country music.

Noah French October 4, 2022 1 min read
In 2013, Loretta Lynn was awarded the “Medal of Freedom” by the then President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Keystone

American country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. According to a family statement, the singer died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee.

Loretta Lynn, the daughter of a Kentucky miner and raised in poverty, became successful in the 1960s. Many of her songs reflected her social status and her 1976 autobiographical song ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ became one of her major hits.

A few years later, her human story was made into a movie, ‘The Girl From Nashville’, with Sissy Spacek winning a Best Actress Oscar for the singer and Tommy Lee Jones. Director Robert Altman was inspired by her for his portrayal of the protagonist in his film ‘Nashville’ (1975).

Loretta Lynn retired from the stage in the 1990s, but returned to the show at the end of the decade. His latest work ‘Full Circle’ dates from 2016.

In 2010 he won a Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement and is inscribed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2013, he was awarded the “Medal of Freedom” by Barack Obama.

SDA

See also  Why cheer for America at the World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Where does Justin Bieber live? His homes around America

October 4, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Four Italian writers in India arrested in Ahmedabad – Ultima Ora

October 4, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Air Canada to launch new nonstop cross-border routes in the US from Halifax and Vancouver – Italiavola & Travel

October 3, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

sadness Farewell to Loretta Lynn, an icon of American country music.

October 4, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Dear Bills: Scandal in public offices, Striscia la Notizia finds out

October 4, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sabrina Ferrelli, sad confession about children she never had: “I tried but…”

October 4, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Parco della Gentilezza has opened in Sant’Agnello, a space of greenery and relaxation

October 4, 2022 Karen Hines