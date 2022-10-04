sadness Farewell to Loretta Lynn, an icon of American country music.

In 2013, Loretta Lynn was awarded the “Medal of Freedom” by the then President of the United States, Barack Obama. Keystone

American country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. According to a family statement, the singer died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee.

Loretta Lynn, the daughter of a Kentucky miner and raised in poverty, became successful in the 1960s. Many of her songs reflected her social status and her 1976 autobiographical song ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ became one of her major hits.

A few years later, her human story was made into a movie, ‘The Girl From Nashville’, with Sissy Spacek winning a Best Actress Oscar for the singer and Tommy Lee Jones. Director Robert Altman was inspired by her for his portrayal of the protagonist in his film ‘Nashville’ (1975).

Loretta Lynn retired from the stage in the 1990s, but returned to the show at the end of the decade. His latest work ‘Full Circle’ dates from 2016.

In 2010 he won a Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement and is inscribed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2013, he was awarded the “Medal of Freedom” by Barack Obama.

SDA