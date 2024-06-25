June 25, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sace, exports are still growing, in 2025 will reach 679 billion – the last minute

Sace, exports are still growing, in 2025 will reach 679 billion – the last minute

Karen Hines June 25, 2024 2 min read

This year, Italian merchandise exports will grow by 3.7% and in 2025 by 4.5%, reaching €679 billion. Technological innovation in all sectors is driving growth. This is prompted by Sace’s Export Practice 2024 report released today, which delves into the growth potential of Italian exports and new ways companies should focus on them.


In detail, sales of green products made in Italy will reach 50 billion abroad by 2025. Our country is among the leaders in exporting goods with low-carbon technologies which is expected to grow by 11.1% in 2024 and 13.7% next year.


Among the geographical destination regions, excellent prospects come from the 14 countries in which Sace is present and in which nearly 80 billion worth of Italian goods were directed last year, a value that will grow by 5.4% this year and 7% in 2025: from Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. United Arab Emirates to Singapore, via India, Vietnam and China; Abroad in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, to return to the old continent with Serbia, Turkey and then Morocco, Egypt and South Africa, “countries that – we read in the report – distinguished themselves in terms of growth, ambition, transformation and high potential.”


“Italian companies find themselves crossing the threshold of a new era, where, in order to be competitive, they must rethink and invest, focusing on flexible and sustainable organizational models and looking to the future – said Alessandra Ricci, CEO of Sace – and for all of this, Sace exists, Together with companies with solutions, people and offices, in Italy and around the world.”

See also  Superbonus 110, in which cases the Revenue Agency blocks payments

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Instead of 4 days, a 6-day work week is coming to Europe

June 25, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cost to the state

June 25, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Summer vacation 2024 areas preferred by Italians

June 24, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Sace, exports are still growing, in 2025 will reach 679 billion – the last minute

June 25, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The black hole swallows eight stars. Watch the (goosebumps) video released by NASA

June 25, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Embarrassing Ducati, floundering at the dealer: these bikes are already a faded memory, they are not successful

June 25, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Assange is free and has left the UK

June 25, 2024 Samson Paul