Ryder Cup 2023: The trophy in Spain is the home of Ballesteros – sport

(ANSA) – Madrid, October 10 – from Valderrama to Rome, and from Spain to Italy. The courses and appeals also connect the two countries in golf, and through a collaborative event the Ryder Cup, a tournament scheduled in Rome within a year, was presented at the Italian Embassy in Madrid: also an opportunity to honor Severiano Ballesteros and other Spanish players who have helped export the most prestigious competition from the UK to Europe in 1997.



The exclusive initiative was held in the presence of the authorities, including the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martinez Almeida, and representatives of the golf associations concerned. “I feel very proud to be here,” said the mayor of Madrid, a self-proclaimed “big fan” of golf, and he is sure Rome will prove to be the “best place” to host the 2023 Ryder Cup, the most famous trophy. To the world of golf,” Riccardo Gariglia, the Italian ambassador to Spain mentioned a short time ago, adding that hosting it “has a very high symbolic, informational and economic value.”



On this occasion, an exhibition of iconic images of golf and the Ryder Cup was held in one of the halls of the Italian Embassy in Madrid, and promotional videos for the tournament were also shown, some of which show champions of the sport such as Edoardo Molinari. “Italian golf has been the absolute champion in a place as amazing as Madrid,” said Maria Amelia Lolli Getty, Vice President of the Italian Golf Association (figure). “I am convinced that for Italian golf there will be a before and after as there was for Spain with the 1997 Ryder Cup at Valderrama,” said Claudia Hernandez, Vice President of the Spanish Golf Federation. Also in attendance was Gian Paolo Montale, General Manager of the Ryder Cup 2023 project, who said: “This prestigious event reinforces the proximity between Spain and Italy while promoting golf tourism at the fore.” In conclusion, Guariglia also presented to the public the candidacy of Rome to host the 2030 World Exposition. (ANSA).

