As of Saturday, Kaspersky software will no longer be sold in the United States, the Commerce Department announced in a memo last month, highlighting the national security risks posed by the Russian cybersecurity firm through espionage and sabotage. As a result, it notified workers of its US division this week that they will be laid off and that it will close its operations in the US. It was revealed that Kim Jeter Off Zero day.

Kaspersky confirmed the news Zero day, which, starting Saturday, July 20, despite initially vowing to fight in court, explained that the new ban would result in a “phased reduction” of its U.S. operations and the elimination of U.S. positions. “The company has carefully reviewed and evaluated the impact of US legal requirements and has taken this sad and difficult decision as business opportunities in the country are no longer viable,” the company said in a statement. It did not provide the number of workers in the U.S. division that were laid off. Some of their workers have declared Zero day They have received benefits but declined to discuss the amount.

Russia has “demonstrated time and time again that it has the ability and intent to exploit Russian companies like Kaspersky Lab, collect and weaponize sensitive American information, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect the national security of the United States and the American people,” he explained. Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, announced the ban. In 2017, the US government banned Kaspersky’s antivirus from federal networks, saying Russian law allows intelligence agencies to intercept communications with Russian intelligence (which the company denied) and over Russian networks. to Dmitry PeskovA Kremlin spokesman said the US decision was a form of “unfair competition”.

Countries that include Italy and Germany, According to BitSight findings, Kaspersky Antivirus is the most popular in Europe. It is still too early to tell what the closing of the American division will mean for the Old Continent. Inevitably, job losses are a factor influencing the political decisions of European governments, who after deciding to remove Kaspersky products from public administration, may consider banning them on a national basis. This does not seem to be the Italian situation unless the most recent deal between Kaspersky and Brevi for B2B products distribution and Kaspersky Next Line turns out to be a bad and ill-informed move on the company’s part.