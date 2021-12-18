Russia’s demands to resolve Ukraine crisis

Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday 17 December Published Continued calls on Western governments to defuse tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The requests are in two documents. One went to the United States e One for NATO, A military alliance comprising the majority of Western countries, which calls for some guarantees to resolve the border crisis with Ukraine: these include the demand that Ukraine never join NATO and withdraw all NATO troops. Countries in various parts of Central and Eastern Europe.

Demands come at the most subtle moment for international equality. In recent weeks, the Russian government has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and vehicles along the border with Ukraine, prompting well-established fears of an invasion of Ukraine or its eastern part by Western nations. Government and pro-Russian militants.

The demands in both documents have already been partially distributed in recent days, and some of these are said to have been put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video conference meeting with his US envoy Joe Biden on December 7. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, both documents were submitted to the United States and NATO on December 15.

After the note issued by the Russian government, there has already been a lot of talk in recent days Request for legal guarantee Ukraine will never join NATO. This is unacceptable and considered embarrassing to the West and especially to the United States: unacceptable because it would force Ukraine to surrender to Russian influence a few years after it left Ukraine. Chases pro-Russian government Viktor Yanukovych and trying to join the West. It is embarrassing that 10 years ago NATO promised to welcome Ukraine among its members.

However, the document released on Friday is very comprehensive and refers not only to Ukraine, but to all countries that were part of the former Soviet Union: the other country involved in this type of agreement is Georgia. Soviet countries wanting to join NATO.

But equally hypocritical demands are put forward in both documents, which are unacceptable to Western nations. First, it calls for the withdrawal of NATO troops from all countries that were not in the alliance before 1997, when the three countries in the Soviet camp were first called to join NATO: Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary (which officially entered in 1999).

In addition to these three, the agreement applies to all other Central and Eastern European countries that have joined the alliance in the following years: Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and Macedonia. North.

Among other demands, the United States and Russia should ban the shipment of warships and aircraft that could strike other countries’ targets outside their respective borders; The determination not to deploy medium-range missiles within its own borders and beyond, which could strike another country’s borders; And the withdrawal of all nuclear weapons stationed abroad, as well as the determination not to deploy new weapons.

Second Dmitry Rail, Director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, Thought tank Dealing with Moscow-based international cooperation, the Russian government has decided to disclose these documents, which will be confidential in any other case, considering that Russia is unlikely to be accepted by the West.

Meanwhile, the United States has not commented on Russia’s demands on the issue, and White House spokesman Jen Zhaki said the two documents would be discussed with other NATO countries: “There would be no European security talks without the involvement of our European allies.” We will not compromise on key European security-structured policies, including the right of all nations to determine their own future and their own foreign policy, without external interference. “