Russian S-400 missiles for the US and F-35s in Türkiye: What’s behind the strange exchange







Faced with the continued decline of American power, Erdogan’s Turkey adopted a policy of gradualism. Modification Its foreign policy is to strengthen its relations with countries outside the US sphere of influence. One of its biggest manifestations was Ankara’s decision to purchase several S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from the Russian Federation in 2017. The US immediately protested Turkey’s decision, insisting that the S-400s could not exist integrated Within the NATO defense system because of the possibilities Spying of Moscow.

The US response took the form of excluding Ankara from the F-35 program. The co-existence of S-400 systems and F-35 aircraft in the same country was considered unacceptable by the United States, which feared that the missile platforms could be used to steal secrets of the jets’ advanced capabilities. At the same time, Washington Allowed Turkey according to Article 231 Countering America’s Enemies with the Sanctions Act (CAATSA Act)

Recently, several rumors have suggested that the United States has offered Comprehensive Proposal to solve this problem. Washington has proposed to Ankara to move the S-400 systems to the Incirlik air base in the south of the country. This would allow Turkey to properly maintain the bases on its soil, avoid an embarrassing international face and at the same time avoid violating the binding provisions of the agreement signed with Moscow.

According to the Kathimerini website, the Turkish response has not yet been positive, but discussions are expected to continue at a high level. Prime Minister of Greece Kiriakos Mitsotakis He was so alarmed by the talks that he expressed his concerns to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Even groups close to Athens in the US Congress have expressed strong opposition. Gus Billarakis, a representative of Florida’s 12th district in the federal House of Representatives, stressed that any attempt to transfer F-35s to Turkey would make allies in the eastern Mediterranean more vulnerable.

An eagle without wings

The Turkish Air Force currently represents the largest branch of the armed forces Difficulty. The 2016 coup actually led to a sudden purge within the armed forces, resulting in Loss Many professional pilots were further aggravated by America’s failure to send flight instructors. At the same time, Ankara’s decision to purchase S-400 systems from the Russian Federation and its consequent withdrawal from the F-35 program had a strong effect. Decline Regarding the capabilities of the Turkish Air Force.

And Report Can Kasapoglu, director of the defense program of the Turkish research center EDAM, highlighted how the progressive acquisition of F-35s by Turkey’s regional rivals Greece and Israel actually determines the progressive obsolescence of Ankara’s aviation. Ankara’s efforts to modernize its fleet by purchasing a batch of Eurofighter Typhoons Stuck German resistance was met. Ultimately, TAI TF Kaan, an indigenous program of fifth-generation stealth aircraft, will take several years to fully enter service, posing strong risks to the country in the medium term.

Currently, Turkey has the second largest fleet of F-16s within NATO, but lacks capabilities. To modernize it completely. Following Ankara’s approval of Sweden and Finland’s accession protocol to NATO, the country initiated Recently a major deal with the US to modernize its F-16 fleet Edited In order to move part of the operations to Turkish soil. But even this initiative is not enough to guarantee the security of Turkish skies in the medium term. Ankara’s return to the F-16 program could prove decisive in revitalizing its air force, which has been undergoing refinement and obsolescence of assets.

Refusal

Recently a Turkish Ministry of Defense official refused Washington and Ankara are close to a compromise on the issue. However, the Turkish government recently indicated that Turkey and the US are holding talks aimed at lifting sanctions under the CAATSA Act and reaching out to Ankara, according to Hurriyet newspaper. Obstacles imposed on the Russian Federation. Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan said emphasized The parties are currently working towards a “creative solution” to the S-400 issue.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a certain rapprochement between the United States and Turkey, partly motivated by Ankara’s key role in countering Russian aggression and a sharp decline in Moscow’s power coefficient.



