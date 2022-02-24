February 24, 2022

Russian government spokesman says two self-proclaimed leaders of the Donbass have asked Putin for military assistance against Ukraine.

Noah French February 24, 2022 1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaders of the two self-proclaimed republics. Donbass, Officially approved by Putin on MondayThey would have asked Russia for help against the “occupation of Ukrainian forces”: he reports it Russian news agency TASS.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has received written requests from the President of the Luhansk Republic, Leonid Paseknik, and the President of the Donetsk Republic, Denis Bushlin,” Peskov said. “Under the current circumstances, the leaders of the two republics are requesting the Russian President under Sections 3 and 4 to assist in overcoming the occupation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in order to prevent civilian casualties and humanitarian catastrophe. Friendly dealsCooperation and mutual assistance between Russia and the two republics ”.

Some experts speculate that these demands may be the final excuse to justify Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

See also  Law against transgender people: Arkansas governor veto

