July 1, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Russia, Stefano Guidotti released. When the Italian-Russian director was kidnapped – Il Tempo

Russia, Stefano Guidotti released. When the Italian-Russian director was kidnapped – Il Tempo

Samson Paul July 1, 2024 2 min read

On June 28, Italian-Russian citizen Stefano Guidotti, director of the SIAD Group company who is still in Russia, was attacked as he was leaving his home in Moscow, put in a car and detained for several hours. The citizen was released – as Adnkronos learned from diplomatic sources – on June 29 after the intervention of local police forces, and was found in good health.

Zelensky is open to negotiations with Russia, but on one condition: What are they?

The Embassy and Consulate General in Moscow, informed by the citizen’s wife on June 28, followed the matter with the utmost attention from the first moments and maintained constant contact with the Russian police forces and the company’s top management in Italy, as well. As is the case with the citizen’s family members and Guidotti himself upon his release to provide them with any necessary assistance. Investigations are still ongoing, and the most accepted theory at the present time is the theory of kidnapping for the purposes of extortion. According to the Mash channel on Telegram, affiliated with Life.ru, a news site close to the security forces, the director was found in the Bryansk region, a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Also according to Mash, three alleged kidnappers, identified only as 22-year-old Ali Z., Nader A., ​​and Zalomkhan E., were arrested. SIAD is a Bergamo-based company specializing in natural gas processing and liquefaction plants.

He has no mental health: A merciless survey of Biden. Percentage

See also  Horror discovered inhumane conditions: a farmer was arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“Ruling without appeal, I will be a prime minister for everyone. “Respectful but uncompromising coexistence.”

July 1, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Weather Forecast. Historic Beryl, Category 4 Hurricane in June. Caribbean Alert « 3B Meteo

June 30, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Abandoned and hairless “Eve” bear is reborn into a new life: after seven years she is unrecognizable

June 30, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Russia, Stefano Guidotti released. When the Italian-Russian director was kidnapped – Il Tempo

July 1, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

US Supreme Court to rule on debit card swipe fee case

July 1, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

Greed was the root of European inflation, but things are starting to change.

July 1, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

A space rocket accidentally launched in China

July 1, 2024 Karen Hines