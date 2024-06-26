Russia shuts down Rai, Republica and Stampa channels: Putin’s “revenge”.

Russia imposed Restrictions on 81 European media outlets In response to the European Council’s decision to “broadcast” RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta from today. This was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on its website. On the list of targeted European media The websites of Rai, La Stampa and Repubblica also appearAs explained by the RIA Novosti news agency.

The list also includes the German newspapers Der Spiegel, Die Zeit and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the French newspapers Le Monde and La Croix, Agence France-Presse and Radio France. Russia then imposed restrictions on the Spanish newspapers El Mundo and El País, as well as the EFE news agency and the Austrian broadcaster ORF. Politico and Euobserver publications were also restricted, among others.

In response to the decision of the Council of the European Union on May 17 to ban “any broadcasting activity” of three Russian media outlets (RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta) which comes into force today, June 25, restrictions on access have been introduced from the territory of the Russian Federation to the radio and television resources of several media outlets of EU member states and operators throughout Europe, which systematically spread false information about the progress of the “special military operation” taking place in Ukraine, we read in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The memo continues that the Russians have warned repeatedly and at different levels that “politically motivated harassment of journalists and baseless bans against Russian media in the EU will not go unnoticed.” The statement notes that “despite this, Brussels and the capitals of the European Union countries chose to take the path of escalation, forcing Moscow to adopt proportionate countermeasures to another illegal embargo.” The Ministry stressed that the responsibility for this development lies exclusively with the leadership of the European Union and the countries that supported this decision.