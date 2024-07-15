“Russia should participate in the next peace summit. I am not afraid of the new Trump presidency”

Kremlin: Putin did not hear Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin “has not contacted” US President Donald Trump after the Pennsylvania attack and “no contacts are planned,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by Russia’s TASS news agency.
Berlin, EU capitals in Moscow’s crosshairs? I already have
“Such threats must always be taken seriously,” German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said when asked about the Kremlin’s reaction, which declared European capitals as potential targets after the announcement that US missiles were being stationed in Germany. He added that the deployment “is actually a reaction to the fact that Russia has targeted European capitals.”
Peskov: President Putin’s security is being “always” strengthened.
The security of Russian President Vladimir Putin is always strengthened, regardless of the assassination attempts on other leaders, and everything necessary is being done to ensure this. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, explaining that “for obvious reasons, security has indeed been strengthened.” Asked about the need to increase the protection measures imposed by Putin after the assassination attempts on former US President Donald Trump and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Peskov added that “the protection of the head of state is ensured at an appropriate level, everything is being done, taking into account, of course, the international escalation of tensions in general.”
Zelensky: We need 25 Patriot systems
Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to cover the entire skies of Ukraine. “From the point of view of our air defense, to cover the entirety of Ukraine we need 25 systems.
Zelensky: I don’t fear another Trump presidency
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was not worried about the prospect of Donald Trump winning another US presidency, despite signs that his administration may be more sympathetic to the Kremlin. A Trump victory in the US election in November would raise questions about Washington’s continued support for Ukraine as the country faces a third year of fighting with Russian forces. “I think if Donald Trump becomes president, we will work together. I’m not worried about that,” Zelensky told a news conference in Kyiv. The Republican candidate has said that if he returns to the presidency he would end the conflict very quickly, which Kyiv fears would mean it would have to negotiate with Moscow from a weaker position. Zelensky said he met Republican governors during his recent trip to the United States for a NATO summit and was assured of the party’s support. “There are hawks whose messages are more right-wing or more extreme,” Zelensky told reporters. “But I want to tell you that the majority of the Republican Party supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.” Trump had earlier said during a debate with President Joe Biden that if elected he would “solve” the conflict in Ukraine before taking office in January 2025.
Zelensky: “Russia must participate in the next peace summit”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he supports Russia’s participation in the upcoming peace summit.
