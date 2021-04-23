April 23, 2021

Russia, Navalny ends hunger strike: "I lose my sensitivity to the parties"

Samson Paul April 23, 2021 1 min read

“My friends, my heart is full of love and gratitude to you – Navalny writes – but I don’t want anyone to feel physical suffering because of me.”

Then the Russian opponent addressed his supporters, saying, “Thanks to the tremendous support of good people across the country and around the world, we have made tremendous progress.” Navalny began a hunger strike in prison on March 31 to protest the authorities ’refusal to be examined by his doctors after he developed severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

NGOs: 1921 detainees during the protests in Russia Meanwhile, at least 1,921 people were arrested in Russia during Wednesday’s protests in support of Navalny. This was reported by the NGO Ovd-Info. According to the organization, there were 827 arrests in Saint Petersburg, 170 in Ufa, 73 in Kazan, 58 in Barnaul, 57 in Voronezh, and 53 in Sochi. In Moscow, 31 people were arrested, and a total of 101 cities were arrested.

