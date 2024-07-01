“Ruling without appeal, I will be a prime minister for everyone. “Respectful but uncompromising coexistence.”

Then only 49.99 euros Instead of €79.99 per year

“Ruling without appeal, I will be everyone’s prime minister.” These are the first words said by Jordan Bardella, the National Rally’s candidate for prime minister, after the first opinion polls that saw Marine Le Pen’s party win by 34% in the first round of today’s legislative elections.

Bardella, first words after the vote

For Bardella, 28, the vote is a “clear aspiration” of the French for “change.” The Republican Party’s nominee for prime minister said, “Rotation is within reach.” Twenty-eight-year-old Dolphin Marine Le Pen speaks of “unprecedented hope throughout the country.”

“If you give me your trust” in the second round, “I will be everyone’s prime minister,” Bardella stressed, who said that Sunday’s vote would be among “the most decisive in the history of the Fifth Republic.”

