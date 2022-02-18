February 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Rugby, South Africa threatens Italy's position in the six countries

Rugby, South Africa threatens Italy’s position in the six countries

Mirabelle Hunt February 18, 2022 2 min read

Nothing official, let alone immediate consequences. But compared to the individual votes raised for some time from time to time against Italy’s survival in the Six Nations rugby, this time there seems to be a more solid and tangible possibility.

From many media outlets in the UK and South Africa, there is news that it is difficult to classify it completely as “fake”: the South African Football Association has agreed to a new three-year participation of its national team in the Southern Hemisphere Championship (the same commitment from 2022 to 2024) But it is aiming for its entry into the Six Nations starting with the 2025 edition. And the team that sacrificed, as part of a process that would open the doors of the event to a non-European for the first time, be Italy, as d besides, it was easy to imagine .

To push in this direction will first of all be the CVC private equity fund, which was awarded 14.5% of Six Nations Limited, the company that runs the Six Nations, which has spent an amount exceeding 350 million euros. A force in sports investments, which recently acquired 10% of La Liga, among others.

CVC will aim to maximize the profits of the most popular rugby tournament in existence by bringing in a world champion team, which will presumably mean greater contributions from sponsors, larger television audiences with increased television revenue, and greater popularity on a global scale.

Of course, the more and more disappointing results in the six countries (33 consecutive defeats, the last victory in 2015 in Scotland) have a lot of weight: from this point of view, Italy could not put forward the reasons in favor of their own. And with its exit, it will suffer a terrible economic blow. Suffice it to say that Ferrari’s 2019 financials (the last in the pre-Covid era) showed a turnover of €46.5 million, of which nearly 20 are derived directly from participation in the six countries. Which then became a driving force for other income, starting with the national team sponsorship.

See also  Formula 1: As of 2022, it will also run in Miami, the Florida Grand Prix rebirth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Coronavirus in Italy and the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, February 17th. alive

February 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Ferrari F1-75, Alessi surprised by the nose – Formula 1

February 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Winter Olympics – Italy out despite beating Denmark 10-3: China condemns us

February 16, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Piercamillo Davigo will be interrogated for revealing official secrecy

February 18, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Beware the Superbonus: from today everything changes

February 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Thursday, February 17, 2022

February 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Few people know that baking soda is not only used for cooking and cleaning but also to help relieve the discomfort of this common health problem.

February 18, 2022 Karen Hines