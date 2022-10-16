Citizens of the United Kingdom have been waiting for life for the opportunity to meet face to face with a member of the royal family – led by King Charles III, who took the throne a few weeks ago after the disappearance of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. II – and maybe have a conversation. Yesterday in Saundersfoot, that honor fell by chance upon Federico Garibaldi and Alice Ramella, the Santo Stefano colorists competing in the Beach Sprint World Championship double in Senior Mix and – Alice of course – in a Senior Female. Indeed, in Wales, Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth, sister of King Charles III and the first member of the royal family to visit Saundersfoot, was visiting the racetrack area, which is on site for the inauguration of the painting. At the entrance to the new port of the city, a few meters from the competition square.

At that moment, as Princess Anna greeted her subjects, Federico and Alice immediately found themselves, passing the athletes’ tent at the World Rowing Beach Sprint standing right in front of the harbor. The Azorean duo, still wearing competition equipment, intrigued Princess Anna, who was a huge fan of the sport – in the 1970s she won a gold and two silver medals at the European Championships and represented her country at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. At the executive level from 1986 to 1994 she was the president of the International Equestrian Federation, while since 1988 she is among the members of the International Olympic Committee – never wasted a moment to ask Federico and Alice about the sports they played and to learn about the competitions in general and their results in particular. An exciting moment for Garibaldi and Ramilla, who with a bit of luck realize that all the subjects of the Crown are a lifelong dream.

Image above ph Canottaggio.org; Pictured below is a girl Gareth Davis Photography/Western Telegraph

World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals – Saundersfoot Special