Royal Caribbean, the new wonder of the seas arrives in Europe

Adventures aboard Wonder for the first time will be organized into eight distinct areas (different thematic areas), with one more than those on the company’s other ships, animated by engaging experiences, entertainment, restaurants, bars and lounge areas to better enjoy the hours of day and night.

The Suites District: The Eighth District that will welcome Royal Suite guests on the rooftop of a private Sun Suite with plunge pool and bar, featuring stunning ocean views, as well as other guest-favorites such as the exclusive Coastal Restaurant Kitchen; Wing and enormous lounge Absolute Family Suitewhich is spread over two floors, also suitable for a family of 10 and equipped with in-suite slide, cinema, karaoke area and table tennis;

Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar: One of the most favorites among the more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounge areas in Wonder, is the new hot spot, where the best of Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean hospitality and creativity.

Wonder Playscape: Even families with kids will find a whole new outdoor adventure, designed for precious fun time. Adults will not risk getting bored and will be able to take part in various kinds of games or have fun on the sidelines and enjoy the view of the sea.

Great classics that fans love: a wide range of the author’s most famous experiences are also available, including of course a FlowRider surfing simulation; Absolute abyss, the highest slide in the sea; A 10-storey high zip line, plus newly designed areas for kids (Adventure Ocean) and teens (Social100 and The Patio). In addition, there are some great neighborhoods such as Central Park, which is home to more than 20,000 plants, and the boardwalk that combines the charm of the sea with activities for the whole family.

Preparing the most beautiful summer vacation also contributes toA native entertainment In the Four Stages of Wonder: Air, Ice, Water, and Theatre. Over 100 artists and technicians at work, thanks to cutting-edge technology, breathe life into large-scale productions such as: inTENse, with the first all-female crew of aerial guides, premium submariners, gallows heroines and more in the only AquaTheater; The Effectors II: Crash ‘n’ Burn, debuting this summer, is where high-tech Royal Caribbean superheroes – The Effectors – clash with their archenemy to save the planet once again.

Wonder’s Western Mediterranean cruises will run until October, bringing a summer wave to Europe along with eight other adventure-packed ships, including Odyssey of the seasFor the first time, it will witness a season in European waters. In November, Wonder will return to the United States to set sail from her new annual home in Port Canaveral, Florida to explore the Caribbean and the Bahamas, including the cruise line’s private island. A perfect day at CocoCay.