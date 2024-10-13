Rowing, first titles go to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Italy took silver with four pairs, and a double in the final

The first titles awarded in Boats everyone Paris Olympics 2024: Finals Four senior spouses The Netherlands in the men’s sector and the United Kingdom in the women’s sector are a bonus. Italy celebrates the silver medal in the water jockeys’ boat and registers qualification to the final round of the men’s lightweight doublesWhile the senior men’s duo will compete for seventh place.

in Four of the senior men’s pairs Netherlands wins with a time of 5’42″00, Give the Azzurri 2″40While Poland rose to the third step of the podium with a difference of 2″59, 0″19 from Italy. The UK placed fourth with a time of 4’51, well behind Germany, fifth with a time of 8’62, and Switzerland in sixth with a time of 16’04.

in Four of the senior pair are female The Olympic title went to the United Kingdom, victorious with a time of 6’16’31, in the culmination of a very close duel with the Netherlands, second in 6’16’46, at 0’15. Bronze went to Germany with a time of 6:19:70, which in turn set fourth-place Switzerland on fire with a time of 6:20:12. Ukraine took fifth place with a time of 6’23’05 and China took sixth place with a time of 6’27’08.

Rowing, Italy wins the silver medal in the four rows! The Water Knights redeem themselves after Tokyo

in Men’s Lightweight Doubles Italy won the second semi-final with a time of 6’22’85She was ahead of Greece, which was in second place, with a time of 6’23’36, and Norway, which was in third place, with a time of 6’26’62. The Italians’ time is generally second: In the first semi-final, the best time ever was achieved by Ireland, who dominated and finished in 6’21’88, achieving 0’97 better than the Azzurri. Switzerland and the Czech Republic will also qualify for the A final.

in Two without the top players, Italy finished fifth in the second semi-final with a time of 6’45’86It is a far cry from the third place that would have guaranteed access to the final round, in which Romania, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Croatia, Switzerland and Spain will take part instead. The Azzurri will return to the race for seventh place overall.

in Women’s lightweight doubles The United Kingdom, New Zealand, the United States, Romania, Greece and Ireland pass to the final round while in Two without a large female The Netherlands, Romania, Greece, Australia, the United States and Lithuania qualify for Final A.