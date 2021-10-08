Rousseau is the first film in space and outperforms the United States of America

For the first time since the conquest of space, the universe is now, as the Russians call it space, an unprecedented set of film. Some scenes of the big-screen film, which will be titled “Challenge”, will be shot by Moscow director Klim Shipenko, 38, who will be directed by Russian actress Yulia Peresild, 37, who is best known for her roles in national films. . The two, Shpenko and Peresild, will work aboard the ISS, in the small spaces designated for the Russian crew.

The two Moscow movie stars will remain in space for 12 days, which is the time required to shoot the sequences. Director Shipenko will not only be behind the camera, but will also take care of the lighting, makeup and everything that is needed. Meanwhile, Klim Shpenko and Yulia Peresild have already won the record of filmmakers of “Zero Gravity”. The film tells the story of a female doctor who is sent to the space station on a mission to save an astronaut from a heart attack. For its production the Russian space agency, Roscosmos (Rka), which, however, did not disclose the budget amount, which was kept a secret.

The Roscosmos initiative outperforms the similar project of the US Space Agency announced in 2020 that considered Tom Cruise the protagonist. Since then, Roscosmos has begun to pursue the same ambition as the American competitor. And now she managed to overturn, surprisingly, with the goal of restoring the coat of arms that had been disfigured by scandals.

Shipenko and Yulia Peresild have been aboard the Russian part of the ISS since Tuesday (a joint project of five different space agencies: US NASA, Russia’s Rka, European ESA, Japan’s Jaxa, and Canada’s Csa-Asc). Their departure, on October 5, from the Russian Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, on a Soyuz rocket, accompanied by the Russian cosmonaut, Anton Shkaplerov, who will remain a few months on a mission to the orbital station of the International Space Station, aroused interest. From several Russian TV channels mobilized 72 live cameras from the steppes of Kazakhstan, and organized television broadcasts, with interviews and footage of the Russian trio in space suits in space, then as they climbed the rocket, until the take-off, which took place without a hitch, from Soyouz addressed to the ISS, in low orbit. A publication for the means reminiscent of the situation set in the key moments of Russia’s conquest of space, beginning with the dispatch of the first female cosmonaut, Valentina Tereskova, in 1963. Moon.