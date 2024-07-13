Rose of Revenge How does the last episode end July 12 – Rose of Revenge

TV series

The last episode of the first season Rose of RevengeTurkish series written by Channel 5 with Murad Onalmi (Demir Yaman Terra Building), broadcast Friday, July 12 At prime time on Canale 5.

Rose of Revenge How does the last episode end on July 12?

In the episodes that aired on Friday, July 12, in prime time on Canale 5, In arms He manages to discover that Gulsemal is actually his. brotherBut, before he can understand the reason for the hatred with his mother, Zafer takes him to the airport, prompting him to leave the country to head to London and stay safe.

But instead of embarking on the journey, Armagan decided to take refuge. In Goljamal’s houseOf course no one will be able to find him there.

Diva, played by Melis Sezen, in a scene from the series Rose of Revenge

But the new cohabitation is marked by a new conviction on the part of Gulsemal, who is disappointed by the idea of ​​the girl staying with him just to please him. Zafer plans.

At the hospital to visit her father, Diva meets her sister. Silk He discovers who is behind his kidnapping. Surprisingly, the young woman seems determined to compete directly with her. victoryWas the woman who raised her really capable of killing her?

