Ronaldo gives the same to Manchester United: 1-1 with Chelsea

Manchester, United Kingdom) – The Chelsea It locks in qualification for the next Champions League, which is increasingly far away instead Manchester United : It ends 1-1 at Old Trafford between the Blues and the Red Devils, who expect The thirty-seventh day of the English Premier League On Tuchel’s commitment to the FA Cup Final on 14 May. In order to benefit from the signature of the Londoners Marcos Alonso At 59′ he answered Cristiano Ronaldo At 61′ with his Seventeenth goal this season In the Championship: Tuchel’s team confirms itself in third place, placing eight points behind fifth Tottenham, while Rangnick with Two more games have been played Still within four of the fourth-headed Arsenal.

Ronaldo responds to Alonso: 1-1 between United and Chelsea

Rangnick has to lay off several owners, including Cavani, Maguire and PogbaGreenwood and Sancho, Rashford Square and Ilanga in the attack side by side Ronaldo. Blues instead, in the formation of writing and with Jorginho From 1′, entrust the offensive maneuver to the trio Havertz Mount Werner They started strong, coming close to scoring three times in the first 10′: at 5′ and at 8′ it is mosques To engage De Gea, while at 6′ the Spanish far fender is good Werner. United responded with a header from Bruno Fernandes, but the best chances remained for Londoners who became dangerous with Kante and Havertz. Tuchel’s team starts better also in the second half, and in fact in the 59th minute he goes ahead: he is the former Fiorentina Marcos Alonso To kill De Gea with a shot from Yusra after the Havertz Pioneer Tower. However, the response of Utd is immediate, which wakes up and in the reflection of the forehead finds equivalence with RonaldoThe Portuguese is adept at making the most of Matic’s unmarked ball to beat Mendy with a shot from his right neck. In the 70′ come the former moment lukakuwho replaced Havertz, but James is still the most dangerous blues: in the 80′ alone Post stop for the great shot The left side of the English side. It’s the latest excitement in a tough match, which also saw Argentina make their 2004 Premier League debut in the 90th minute. Garnacho Red Devils shirt.

Rangnick, the future on the Austrian bench?

With Teen Hag Ready to take his place on the bench Manchester United Next year and with his advisory role for the Red Devils already packed, Rangnick’s future at Old Trafford may not seem certain: According to British media, including the Daily Mail and Sky Sports UK, the German is on the cusp of becoming the new head coach of the club.Austria: A mission that would not be compatible on paper with his new role in London, but Rangnick will consider the possibility of ending his Manchester experience prematurely to dedicate himself both physically and spiritually to his new job.