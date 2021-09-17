Rome announces new sponsor Uber Eats

Uber Eats is the new official food delivery partner in Rome. The Giallorossi Club announced in a note the partnership with the popular food delivery app, which has been in Italy since 2016 and operates in the capital and in more than 50 Italian cities. The agreement provides for various special marketing and promotional initiatives and digital / social activities for users of the Uber Eats app, for all Roma fans and for partner restaurants who wish to join the AS Roma brand. Last but not least, a strong Uber Eats brand presence is also expected in Olympic Stadium During the matches of Rome at home. “With this partnership, AS Roma is delighted to combine its brand with a young and innovative brand like Uber Eats. – Reads the press release – One of the major players in the new economy. The club shows its internationalization and digitization and makes a strategic turning point in its work.”

“We welcome Uber Eats with shared enthusiasm and ambition, and are keen to put all our passion and creativity at their disposal. – said Alexander Scotcher, Commercial Director of AS Rome – In Rome, we grow and advance with our partners to share the emotions that only football can generate. Uber Eats has a lot in common with AS Roma: its clear digital orientation, continuous innovation, and a desire to connect with a younger audience. We hope this is the start of a long and exciting journey.” Jean-Adrien Monlo, General Manager of Uber Eats Italia: “Football unites all generations and continents but in Rome the passion for football can be felt even more in the streets, arenas and restaurants. We want our brand to be associated with all those exciting and adrenaline-pumping moments that football experiences. Stimulation before, during and after matches. We are pleased to unite with Roma, It is a passionate, historic and very ambitious club. We thank AS Roma for trusting us and the service we provide daily to Italian homes and we can’t wait for them to complete this tournament together: daje!”

To order via Uber Eats, simply download the app, available for both Android and iOS, or connect to the website www.ubereats.com, to have your favorite dishes delivered straight to your home. Uber Eats provides instant access to local commerce and allows people to search for and discover restaurants in their city, order food with one click, and get one or more food at home quickly and reliably. Uber Eats works with approximately 700,000 merchants in more than 6,000 cities around the world, keeping delivery times under 30 minutes. It is present in Italy in more than 50 cities, for a total of more than 400 municipalities.