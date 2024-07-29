Romagnolo Apennine Sky – Astronomy in Coelom

reading time: 12 minutes

In issue 263 we interrupted the column dedicated to

To the best places to take pictures with A

Message from Cristina Cellini on the state of the region

After the events that happened in the past

Romania year. One year after our resumption

Discourse in the Sky of Romagnolo Apennine with the same author

Talking about an area that will be rediscovered step by step.

Maybe even with some funnier ideas!

Article “Sky of the Romanian Apennine region (2024 Post-Flood Update)” by Christina Cellini, Luca Argaglia H David Borisy Lenzi provides a detailed overview of the best astronomical observing sites in the Romanian Apennine region, focusing on post-flood experiences in May 2023. The authors recount how floods and landslides temporarily halted their activities, leaving the area still marked. However, the determination to return to normal life and continue astronomical observations prevailed, prompting enthusiasts to look for new locations that were not affected by the weather events.

Most of the astronomical observations are made from the observatory located in the authors’ home in the countryside of Ravenna. However, they are constantly looking for new locations in the Apennines, in places with skies less polluted by artificial light. Among the locations described, Linaro-San Romano stands out as a favorite because of its dark sky towards the south, ideal for photographing nebulae and the Milky Way. Monte Romano, home of the astronomical observatory Antares Amateur Astronomers Groupanother historic observation site, although it is partly endangered by light pollution from Florence.

Monte Fumayolo is the darkest site in the Romagna Apennines, despite some limitations due to light pollution and the local terrain. Other interesting places include Monte Trebbio, recently accessible thanks to the reopening of a mountain road, and the Ca’ Bionda farm, known as a meeting point for amateur astronomers and equipped with suitable facilities for night observations.

In short, the document not only highlights the best locations for astrophotography, but also conveys the resilience and passion of amateur astronomers in Romania in overcoming the difficulties caused by natural events and continuing to explore the starry sky.

Full article reserved for Subscribe to the digital versionTo subscribe, click here. If you are already a subscriber, log in to your account from the reserved area.

This content is for members only.

The article was published in the paper version of COELUM 269.