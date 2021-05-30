Roland Garros, Program and Results Today: Funini on the pitch

In Paris, Slam on red begins: it starts with Fognini on Lenglen, today also Austrian, Greek and Zverev. Osaka opens the program

Paris is back and this time not a year has passed: the last Roland Garros was played between the end of September and the beginning of October, only about nine months ago. A strange date and not the final picture: Rafael Nadal with the cup in his hand, the number 13 of his career. Now the French Grand Slam tournament returns to its original location starting today and ending June 13th. Three Italians immediately took over the stadium: Fognini, Giannessi and Cocciaretto.

Ansar – Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatik are the title holders and the main favorites for the iteration, while Novak Djokovic and Ashley Barty are rivals on the throne. Old black Roger Federer and Serena Williams try to roar past. To drive Rafa and Nole also the recent experience at Internazionale in Rome and as usual, in addition to the quirky Medvedev, alternatives can be found in the usual Tsitsipas, Zverev, Rublev and Berrettini. This year, however, there is a small group waiting to explode definitively and be awarded in fabulous form: Scoreboard allows, watch out for Rudd, Senor or Karatsev. Among the women, Barty and Switk are the best players like Sabalenka, Kvitova, Pliskova or Svitolina. Osaka, Kenin and Andreescu arrived at a rather bad time. Maria Scary or Corey Goff potential surprises. However, the weirdness this year is in the men’s draw: The Big Three are all on the same side, at the top. So the dream did not end: Djokovic and Nadal could meet only in the semifinals. READ The MG 6 has become sporty with the XPower Edition: it feels like a racing car

The audience – The numbers of casualties in France help to feel optimistic, so Roland Garros will be able to see some people again: During the first week there are 1,000 people in the main fields, 35% of the capacity each as long as the thousand are not. Exceeded. The shirts will open in the second week, with a total capacity of 13,146 people per day, with a possibility of gathering up to 5,000 at the Philippe Chatrier. All tennis players will undergo a tampon every 4 days and concentrate in two official hotels: the possibility to get out of the bubble for an hour a day as a maximum and only physical activity.

the program – Traditions Don’t Touch: Paris remains the only Grand Slam tournament that begins on Sunday. Saturday 12 o’clock in the afternoon, the women’s final, on Sunday of the same time as the men. However, a historical novelty has been added: a night session in the two main areas, starting at 8 pm.

Awards and television – The champions will receive 1,400,000 euros, 12.5% ​​less than last year. The tournament’s prize pool totaled € 34,367,215, nearly four less than the 2020 edition already weakened by the epidemic. Roland Garros will be broadcast by Eurosport, channel 210 and 211 of the Sky Package, while you can follow results, live updates, stats, insights and videos on Gazzetta.it

May 30, 2021

