Roger Waters announces new dates in Mexico for 2022

The world has been locked down by the coronavirus pandemic and the industries hardest hit have been entertainment, which is slowly getting back on track and among the happiest news in recent months is undoubtedly the announcement today by Roger Waters knowing he didn’t on his next tour. R. Put Mexico aside.

Attention, to all fans of Progressive Rock and Bank Floyd, the guitarist will be stepping back into Aztec lands after resuming “This is not a practice tour” as he announced on his social networks.



-ad-

Jewelry producer like The Wall and the Dark Side of the Moon wrote on Twitter that the presentation he was going to give on October 7, 2020 has been moved to the 14 of that month but in 2022.

What was scheduled for Thursday, October 8, will be given on the fifteenth of that month but next year.

Roger Waters, 77, Progressive Rock



-ad-

On September 6, 1943, Surrey County witnessed the birth of George Roger Waters, who would later become one of the most important musicians in rock history.

On the occasion of his 77th birthday, the most famous songs he performed during his musical career will be remembered.

Capital



-ad-

Released as a single from the 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon”, it is one of Pink Floyd’s most popular songs. The beginning of the song is one of the most popular, you can hear the sound of the opening and landing of several cash registers.

The lyrics were written by Waters and the song was arranged by David Gilmore.

Pigs (three different species)

Three years after the release of “The Dark Side of the Moon,” Pink Floyd returned to the studio to record what would become her tenth studio album. Animals debuted in January 1977 and were a huge success for the group, topping sales charts in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

The song “Pigs (Three Different Ones”), written entirely by Roger Waters, stands out from this album.

The guitarist was inspired by George Orwell’s Animal Farm (“Rebellion on the Farm”, Spanish title), and according to him, people with power, money, and wealth should be considered pigs of the world to be manipulated to their ends.

This song was used several times by Waters to demonstrate against Donald Trump.

Another brick in the wall II

The concept album “The Wall” was released in 1979 and tells the story of fictional rock star “Pink”, a character inspired by the life of Roger Waters.

Inside the album comes “Another Brick in the Wall,” a song that has become a classic in rock history.

The song is divided into three parts and has a total length of over eight minutes. The second part is the most famous and talks about the strict rules that were schools in the fifties of the last century.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked it 375th on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

comfortable anesthesia

The single also belongs to “The Wall”, written by Roger Waters and David Gilmore.

It’s the song by which Waters ends his live concerts and was the last song Pink Floyd played live with the classic group from The Waters Quartet, Gilmore, Nick Mason and Richard Wright.

It also appears in the list of the 500 greatest songs of all time at position 314 and is considered one of the greatest songs in history.

The pros and cons of hiking

In April 1984, Roger Waters made his solo debut with the album The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking, which included collaborations by other musicians such as Michael Kamen, David Sanborn, and Eric Clapton.

The song of the same name was released as the first single and on the album titled “5:01 AM (The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking)”.

Information taken from www.informador.com.mx