July 16, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Robert Menendez, the US senator accused of bribery, fraud and extortion, was convicted.

Robert Menendez, the US senator accused of bribery, fraud and extortion, was convicted.

Samson Paul July 16, 2024 2 min read

A New York jury said New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez guilty of various crimes Including corruption, fraud and extortion. According to the jury, Menendez, a Democrat who served for years as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, provided the Egyptian government with classified information about US administration personnel and intervened on two occasions in criminal investigations into men from New Delhi. Jersey trade for gold bullion and a car. Now the judge will have to decide the sentence: he risks a maximum of 222 years in prison based on the expected sentences for the various crimes, although the sentence is likely not too heavy.

The Menendez case has been a sensation because it was in some ways somewhat reminiscent of a spy movie plot. In June 2022, federal agents searched the senator and his wife’s home, finding a number of assets that were difficult to account for: In the closets was $480,000 in cash, divided into envelopes and mostly hidden in the pockets of the senator’s jackets, and in the house were also $120,000 worth of gold bars and a $60,000 Mercedes convertible, paid for by a man who Menendez allegedly provided favors to using his political power.

– Read also: A story of corruption that seems straight out of a movie.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has called on Menendez to resign, which Menendez has so far refused to do. However, he has resigned as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

See also  "He weighs 130 kg and drinks a liter of vodka per day"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Paris, soldier stabbed during counter-terrorism surveillance: suspect arrested
2 min read

Paris, soldier stabbed during counter-terrorism surveillance: suspect arrested

July 16, 2024 Samson Paul
“Russia should participate in the next peace summit. I am not afraid of the new Trump presidency”
3 min read

“Russia should participate in the next peace summit. I am not afraid of the new Trump presidency”

July 15, 2024 Samson Paul
Plastic in the water, this is the area with the most polluted sea in Italy
2 min read

Plastic in the water, this is the area with the most polluted sea in Italy

July 15, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

WhatsApp Notifications with Your Contacts’ Profile Picture: The Trick You Shouldn’t Miss
2 min read

WhatsApp Notifications with Your Contacts’ Profile Picture: The Trick You Shouldn’t Miss

July 16, 2024 Gerald Bax
Robert Menendez, the US senator accused of bribery, fraud and extortion, was convicted.
2 min read

Robert Menendez, the US senator accused of bribery, fraud and extortion, was convicted.

July 16, 2024 Samson Paul
Russia’s Kaspersky shuts down in US Because here
2 min read

Russia’s Kaspersky shuts down in US Because here

July 16, 2024 Noah French
Renault Rafale is the French presidential car – Car World
2 min read

Renault Rafale is the French presidential car – Car World

July 16, 2024 Karen Hines