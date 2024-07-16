Robert Menendez, the US senator accused of bribery, fraud and extortion, was convicted.

A New York jury said New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez guilty of various crimes Including corruption, fraud and extortion. According to the jury, Menendez, a Democrat who served for years as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, provided the Egyptian government with classified information about US administration personnel and intervened on two occasions in criminal investigations into men from New Delhi. Jersey trade for gold bullion and a car. Now the judge will have to decide the sentence: he risks a maximum of 222 years in prison based on the expected sentences for the various crimes, although the sentence is likely not too heavy.

The Menendez case has been a sensation because it was in some ways somewhat reminiscent of a spy movie plot. In June 2022, federal agents searched the senator and his wife’s home, finding a number of assets that were difficult to account for: In the closets was $480,000 in cash, divided into envelopes and mostly hidden in the pockets of the senator’s jackets, and in the house were also $120,000 worth of gold bars and a $60,000 Mercedes convertible, paid for by a man who Menendez allegedly provided favors to using his political power.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has called on Menendez to resign, which Menendez has so far refused to do. However, he has resigned as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.