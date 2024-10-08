Roadblock, police stop everyone for ADAS: Now if you walk around without even risking jail time | Now it has become mandatory for everyone

If you are stopped by the police and cannot find ADAS, you risk ending up in prison. Now it’s really mandatory for everyone.

In recent years The lights came on Particular attention has been paid to what constitutes safe driving. In fact, it has always been talked about, but only recently it was decided to implement some measures that would allow us to finally have roads that do not expose us to danger to motorists.

So we intervened in different aspects, first and foremost Traffic Laws. The rules regarding motorists and all road users have changed rapidly. Currently, harsher fines and more stringent measures have been imposed on those who violate the laws contained therein.

Then we realized that it all starts from the passenger compartment of our car. Precisely for this reason, it was decided that specific measures should be implemented in order to have safe cars.

In this perspective from July 2024what we usually call ADAS has become mandatory, that is, functions that allow the car to be effectively safe and allow sudden interventions in case of danger.

Accidents and deaths are elements that must be prevented

Europe demands this, and Italy can only follow its instructions. The goal is to reach zero accidents by 2050. All this goes through the use of advanced driver assistance systems according to which ACI studies It can prevent many Serious accidents, especially rear-end collisions.

So all cars that will be manufactured after July 7 this year will be equipped with a series of features that will allow the car to intervene in case of danger. It is believed that other types of advanced driver assistance systems will likely be implemented.

The ADAS system that all cars will get

There are several advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that will be present in tomorrow’s cars, the most important of which are the adaptive cruise control system, which should allow you to maintain a constant speed while driving, and the collision prevention system, which is able to Detect the presence of obstacles, Forward collision warning.

Furthermore, there will be lane departure warning and lane maintenance capable of detecting the approach of the line marking the road. Automatic emergency braking allows you to apply the brakes automatically. Cars are capable of Recognizing road signsData recording thanks to the black box and obstacle detection when reversing. Finally there will be blind spot monitoringcom. alcolock To prevent weak poisoning.