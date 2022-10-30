Road closures in Rome on 29 and 30 October 2022

Roads were closed on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October and buses were diverted to Rome. More than 3,000 people are expected in the city tomorrow for two demonstrations. From 9 to 13, trade union demonstration in Piazza del Popolo on the current state of public health. 1,500 people are expected to attend. No parking: Piazza del Popolo; The slopes of Viale Gabriele D’Annunzio lead to Piazza del Popolo; The ramps leading from Piazza del Popolo to Via Ferdinando di Savoia.

Afternoon, 3pm to 6pm, Iranian student demonstration in Piazza di Porta San Giovanni. 2 thousand people are expected to participate in this. Possible detours for lines 3, 16, 51, 81, 85, 87, 218, 360, 590 and 792.

On Sunday in the district of Giuliano-Dalmata, from 9 to 11, the “Race of Memory 2022” is scheduled, a sports event promoted by ASI, with departure and return via Gilotto via De Coracieri via Oscar Senecaglia and Laurentina. Via di Sabbe, via Gaurico, via Fratelli Larana, via della section Torino, via Gedalti, via Biondi, Piazza Serva, via Gigante, via dei Genieri, via Degli Artiti, via dell’Escercito, via dei Genieri, via dei Bersaglieri, della Via Cecchinola and De Tor Pagnota. Possible limitations or deviations for lines 72, 74, 723 and C11. Divert lines 218, 721, 762, 763L and 789F.

In Portuguese, from 10, the sports event “Run with Chiara to explore”. The streets affected by the event are Via Filippo Tajani, Via Anselmo Chiappi, Via Amilcare Cuccini, Via Giuseppe Peluso, Via Ettore Paladini and Via Nicola Bellati. Bus line 710, in the direction of the terminus via Lenin, will be diverted to Viale di Vigna Pia, skipping two stops via Peluso, two via Leonardo Creppi and one via Portunes.

From 6pm at the Olimpico Lazio-Salernitana, the usual traffic plan for the twelfth day of the Serie A championship has been a ban on parking in the streets around the Foro Italico several hours before the match. Pay attention to the symptoms. For Lazio fans with a match ticket, there are dedicated parking areas in the Piazzale Claudio and Viale della XVII Olympiad areas. For this game, there is no parking by the police headquarters in Lungotere della Vittoria from Piazzale Maresciello Giardino via Dimao.

On October 30, from 6 a.m. until the end of the service, in Ostia, for “Autumn Festivals”, Via Delle Ballenere will be closed to traffic in both directions of travel to and through the Viale Vasco di Gama. Antilles. Bus routes 04, C4, C13 will be diverted. On Sundays, Via dei Fori Imperiali will still be a pedestrian area, a deviation of the bus routes that usually go there: 51, 75, 85, 87, 118 and, between Saturday and Sunday night, nMB.