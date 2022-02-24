Riyadh fields completed

yesterday – TQQ in Varese: Tris 5-4-7, €135.49 for winners, share with ret. (9) €40.10; Quarté 5-4-7-10, €666.22 for 14 winners; Quinté 5-4-7-10-2, €1,109.07 for two winners.

France / 1 – In the run yesterday in Cagnes sur Mer with Italian riders in Quinté today: the first Christian Dimuro (20 victories in 2022), with Dantes, and the second by Antonio Orani, with the Moon of Marrakech. Disappointing ‘ennepì’ to claim Into The Wild, soon there were no arguments in line for arrival. In a jog to Vire, a 4-year-old Quaker Jet coached by Sebastien Guarato scored for the Winner Stable, Il Presidente’s second career success, scoring on a middle-distance E course with a 1.14.5 “personal”.

Gallup yesterday in Cagnes sur Mer: Claim (16,000 euros, m. 1300 astronomical) 4. Hook, 9. In The Wild. Yesterday I rushed to Vire: Session E (19000€, 2150m) 1. Chair 14.5. Today I jogged in Vincennes: Course D (€57,000, 2850-2875) Armor As.

France / 2 – After yesterday morning’s confiscation, 17 people are still registered at the Prix de Paris (group 1, 400,000 euros, m 4150): not surprising, in the list there are Davidson du Pont and other big French names already announced at the beginning, the only foreigners who They can be challenged by Ampia Mede Sm and Sweden’s Calle Crown. Today is the announcement of departure.

Sweden – Yesterday in Solval, Ateco degli dei took his second win in the last three games, up over 15/1 on aggregate: the 6-year-old Scuderia E Altri Cinque made a great half lap, with a fourth wheel in the last corner, It closes at 1.15.5 at an average distance.

Yesterday I jogged in Jagersro: Fordel Ston (140.500 SEK, c. 1640) didn’t run Zen Bi; (140.500 kronor, m 2140) 7. Baronerosso Play 14.1. Yesterday I ran to Solvalla: (140,500 SEK, AD 2140) 1. Atheist Gods 15.5. Today I jogged at my father: Februarimontén-Stayerlopp (85800 kr, 2640-2660-2680-2700, composite) Botticelli Griff, black on black.

England – Marco Potti won yesterday in Kempton (7 in 2022) with the Golden Warrior in a handicap.

Yesterday’s Run at Kempton: Handicap (10,830 L, m. 1600 a.m.) 7. The Three Colours.

United Arab Emirates / 1 – As it was announced, Marco Petit will present Pensiero d’Amore a Meydan tomorrow in a highly demanding participation: he is no longer in a handicap, as he did on last week’s event at the Carnival (14 out of 16 on 1,600 metres, in a race with a maximum rating of 105), But in the Dubai Millennium Stakes (Group 3, $150,000, 2,000 million), that’s because back in the day the maximum handicap was 1,600 on dirt 100 (and record holder Renato Bruni got 103). Twelve novices, including four Godolphin standard holders. However, oddly enough, the highest rating (113) is that of Burgas, a 4-year-old Turk from King David, who has at home 8 wins (4 of them included) in 12 races and will be back after nearly 4 months.

United Arab Emirates / 2 – ERA has published the catalog of the first Breeze to be held on March 23 in Meydan, in the run-up to Dubai World Cup Day, in collaboration with Goffs. Two registered 72 years, coming from England and Ireland, with significant paternity: for all those from American Pharoah, Arrogate, Curlin, Dark Angel, Dubawi, Frankel, Into Mischief, Invincible Spirit, Justify, Kodiac, and Kingman, and Lope De Vega, Night of Thunder, the pioneer of the Nile and the Sioni and Uncle Mo and Wootton Bassett.

Kingdom Saudi Arabia – Announced their departure for the two days that in Riyadh (in the picture) The Knight Challenge will be held first, then the Saudi Cup, with a value of $20 million. Among the champions, as has already been announced, there will also be Cristian Dimoro who will ascend tomorrow to Gref in the Manifa PA Cup (where Italian-born Antares del Ma will also be at the start) and on Saturday he will have four participations with Lauda Sion in the 1351 Sprint Cup, Glicon In the Red Sea Cup, Mihama in the Jockey Club Cup and Sekifo in the Saudi Derby Cup. This is the Saudi Cup lineup (Group 1, $20,000,000, M. 1800 earthen): Aero Trim (Euro), Collector of Art (US), Country Grammar (US), Emblem Road (Saudi Arabia), Magny Kors (FRA), Making Miracles (Saudi Arabia), Mandalon (US), Marche Lauren (Jia), Midnight Bourbon (USA), Mischrif (ENG), Real World (UAE), Selway (FRA) , Secret Ambtion (UAE), Two Kens (JIA). It is worth noting the inclusion of Magny Coors after the resignation of Happy Saver. The provider always sees Mishriff as the favourite, winner in 2021, at 5/2 to 4/1 for Mandalon, the new winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, and 6/1 at TO Keynes. Real World, which will be linked by Lanfranco Dettori, who has just returned from vacation in Moscow, is on 12/1.

United States of America – The last days in California of the student Stefano Cerci who completes an apprenticeship in the stable of coach Phil D’Amato with … the direction of Umberto Rispoli. After finishing third in his American debut with King Rob for George Papaprodromou, Cherchi will return to race Sunday at Santa Anita in D’Amato’s Cool Acclaim. On Thursday he will return to England, to resume his collaboration with coach Amy Murphy at Newmarket and possibly improve “character” from the 35 victories achieved in 2021.