Rivetti: “Modina is amazing in the Super Cup. For B, we’ll reinforce an already difficult group”

Bolzano. Modena catcher also wins the Enthusiast e . Championship Carlo Rivetti Raise another cup. “There are two things: I have a lot of luck or this is an infinite range and I’m especially good at predictions. I am happy with this new success, which is also partly unexpected. I was so scared of this match, because we were coming from a week of big celebrations and because South Tyrol They are a very strong team that conceded only 9 goals in the entire tournament. We were also able to immerse ourselves perfectly in this comparison, making an excellent impression and getting the classic icing on the cake. I’m a really excited boss, in the first year I was able to win two awards straight away, but this was possible thanks to the company and Collection of exceptional men. Now we’ll have to look forward – Rivetti explained – but I know we can think on solid grounds. This is a really strong group, a reliable and high-quality backbone that we will try to improve and enrich.”

Then Rivetti briefly focused on the opponent: “In the second half we came out really well and I think the win was deserved. It was a lovely party and I have a South Tyrol to thank; Here in Bolzano we were given a wonderful welcome, in the morning we visited their sports center from which there is a lot to learn. It would be very good to find them from opponents in B . seriesI will go to the square at their party and have a beer with them.” The final thought is a starring movie: “As the season goes on, I’m convinced they’re in the States going to make a movie because it was amazing. For me, such a direction and such great joy could not have been imagined. Our fans were also great in this last match.”