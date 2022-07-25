Rita Levi-Montalcini and the Scientific Humanities. For an in-depth analysis of culture and science – Lavocediasti.it

“More interest in scientific culture. Watch research, not only on the so-called marketing of the region“.

It is one of the topics that emerged Sunday from the discussion that followed the conference on the character of Rita Levi-Montalcini held at the artist’s home in Portacomaro by Carola Fay, a journalist in Turin, author of the biographer of the Nobel Prize-winning scientist in medicine. 1986, “Rita Levi-Montalcini – A Free Woman” Edited by Ropettino.

A qualified and attentive audience, despite the sweltering heat, to contemplate until dusk, on the initiative of the Foundation of Peoples and Countries, an Italian legend with deep local roots, the tenth anniversary of its disappearance approaching. Among others, the director of the Uni-Astiss campus was present Francesco Scalvary, David Ari Asti, Secretary of the European Federal Movement, some animators of the Cisterna Active Citizenship Committee, artists, and visitors to the exhibition “Secret Rivers” by Alberto Casiraghi and Dolores Previtali.

“Science is a culture, not just a technique, the application of a method – Scalvary underline – Rita Levi-Montalcini was one of the highest expressions of that scientific humanism which is one of the fundamental characteristics of European culture.“.

Even on a hot afternoon at the end of July, ideas for in-depth analysis may emerge. “Starting with the title that tells us a lot about the character who is the subject of the story Underneath is Carola Fay’s line – “The Will and the Vision: Two concepts that summarize the strength of a woman who is determined to overcome enormous difficulties in order to achieve extraordinary scientific goals.” See also Who is RedBird Capital, the fund is ready to buy Milan

From his childhood at Ferrer to his studies in Turin with Professor Levy, from his months in Valle San Pietro to his long years in the United States, to his Nobel Prize honors in 1986, Honorary Citizen of Asti, and finally Senator for Life: I became the character, And the woman, scientist, and pop icon is now a little lackluster and little known for what she, with her research seventy years ago, brought to the foundation of what we now know as “neuroscience.” A scientist, but above all a woman, with style. It was said that a character should be explored from a human and scientific point of view, for example in the relationship with his sister Paula, a talented painter, as well as with other Nobel Prize winners who came from his country. Turin School: Salvador Luria and Renato Dolbico (another pop icon, acquitted by Fabio Fazio at the Sanremo Festival over twenty years ago). It’s like saying: by three names, what we know today about genomics, molecular biology, and neuroscience.