Rita Dalla Chiesa shoots Veronica Gentile: "You....."

Rita Dalla Chiesa launches incredible phrases on Twitter to her colleague Veronica Gentile: “You …”. Crazy fans.

Now the woman, a famous journalist and presenter, is 74 years old, but despite her age, it often happens You can still find it in the various TV shows that Al Rai offers, With whom he signed a contract several years ago.

actually presented He won’t stop talking about itNot as a public figure, nor as an ordinary person. She returned to the center of attention for many for the last time in June 2020.

In fact, Rita wrote on Twitter a really unkind and kind comment towards the Chinese people. In fact, he wrote: “Is it a mortal sin to desire the extinction of the Chinese people?”. His punishment caused such a scandal that Adnkronos intervened.

Rita Dalla Chiesa talks about Veronica Gentile

Dalla Chiesa uses social media in particular, to keep her fans informed of what is happening to her on a daily basis. Every day, even several times a day, Women post on their official profiles.

The social app he uses the most is definitely Twitter, where she often lets her out, gives her opinion, shares photos and videos and responds with her fans on topics close to her heart.

She especially enjoys helping animals, found abandoned or without a home, through retweets, but not only. In fact, it is”Animal rights activist Which left its mark, but the presenter openly discusses with other users.

let in a positive way, just to interact, or it’s a file heated debateRita does not lose her heart. This time, the 74-year-old released a word of admiration for one of his colleagues.

We are talking about Veronica Gentile, 39 years old who conquers all the Italian people. In fact, Rita threw a spear in favor of the actress, complimenting her great talent.

What a good Veronica Gentile. Good, beautiful, challenging and balanced. smart woman. really good. “

He thanked Gentile, who was flattered by the words of a great in the sector like Rita, and from this He began exchanging compliments and beautiful words that softened the fans of the two women.

Do you like the two journalists and broadcasters?