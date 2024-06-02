Risk of heavy thunderstorms in Milan: Weather warning triggered

Bad weather returns to Milan. A yellow warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued from 2pm on Sunday 2nd until midnight on Monday 3rd. It is recommended to provide protection for rooms located at street level and cars that may be hit by hail or flying objects.

Avoid flooded areas such as areas below road level, bridges and tunnels, restrict outdoor movements and do not park near water bodies. Lambro and Seveso levels will be monitored regularly.

Predictions

“Atmospheric variability will return with some rain or small thunderstorms between Monday and Tuesday next week, then a gradually strengthening anti-storm from Wednesday will favor fine and sunny weather for a few days, with temperatures generally rising to summer values”, say 3B Meteo experts.

Monday will be partly cloudy in Milan and rain is not expected. The temperature will reach 25 degrees. More showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday evening, June 4.