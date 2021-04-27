Rimac C_Two, acceleration is really impressive

To demonstrate the full potential of the supercar, founder and CEO Matti Rimac took the car into the ring and it came along, too Compare it with the Porsche Taycan Turbo S In a classic acceleration race, even though the two cars belong to two completely different classes.

There is really a lot of anticipation for the launch of the Rimac C_Two, an electric supercar Which really promises to become a standard not just for electric cars. The numbers Rimac has provided since the introduction of the prototype is pretty clear. This supercar can count on 1,408 kW (1914 hp) with 2,300 Nm of torque. According to the manufacturer, the car will be able to reach 412 km / h and reach 100 km / h in just 1.9 seconds.

It should also be said that the Rimac C_Two from this particular test It’s still a prototype Hence, it is not yet able to realize its full potential. In any case, in its first test of acceleration, the supercar reaches 60 mph (96 km / h) in 2.42 seconds. Instead, it takes 5.81 seconds to reach 130 mph (about 209 km / h). Stunning time quarter-mile: 8.95 seconds at 156.19 mph (about 251 km / h).

The results that make the Rimac C_Two a true rocket. However, Matti Remak himself indicates that it could be improved further. Then in the video we see the confrontation with Taycan. Despite the not-so-impressive start, the supercar reached the German electric car and then easily overtook it, showing a clear superiority. However, that could only be the case considering the differences between the two cars.

It will also be a prototype but the performance is really impressive. Anyway, on top of the cool performance numbers, the shared Rimac shots are interesting because we can Look inside the supercar up close. In particular, the CEO explains how the different driving modes available can be adjusted and how the vehicle’s behavior has changed. At the end of the video, the CEO also does a telemetry analysis showing some interesting details such as the small force that is saved during the acceleration tests.

At this point, all that’s left is to wait for the Rimac C_Two to debut to discover all of its final features.