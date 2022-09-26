Riding: Carlo Macchironi won the driver’s prize

Giussani’s Carlo Machironi, the most successful Italian driver of all time, was celebrated To Pratoni del Vivaro About “A Career in Sport” during an event he was present at Marco de Paula, President of the Equestrian Sports Federation. He drove his quad to the ring for the award, brilliantly, with a critically acclaimed presentation, at the end of Quadruple dressage test.

The entrepreneurial show of Brianza, who during his sporting career has participated in four World Equestrian Games (WEG 1994 Den Haag, WEG 1998 Rome, WEG 2002 Jerez, WEG 2006 Aachen, WEG 2014 Caen), That the practice of riding a horse knows no age.

Horseback riding: who is the driver Carlo Macheroni

Carlo Macheroni (Giosano, June 7, 1940) Born of the saddle lineCarlo had found him since 1898, and then his father Ugo produced and hand-stitched leather belts for moving horse-drawn wagons. He has repeatedly represented Italy at the Equestrian World Championships in offensive discipline at the WEG World Equestrian Games at the 1994 editions in Holland in The Hague, in 1998 in Italy in Rome, in 2002 in Spain at Jerez de la Frontera and in 2006 in Germany in Aachen. He won his first international tethering championship at CSIO of Rome in 1982 at Passo Corese.

Horseback riding: Dedicated by Carlo Macheroni in 1985 at Sandringham, UK

In 1979 he made his international debut in Laxenburg in Austria by winning the Mobile Cones or Obstacles test, But to conclusively confirm this on the international stage, the Presentation Test was won in 1985 at Sandringham in the UK. All other placements are the result of countless entries in international offensive tournaments including the Danube Cup and the Alpine Cup.