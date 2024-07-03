Rice, Anything But Healthy: If You Eat It This Way It’s Very Dangerous | Nobody Talks About It But It’s Like That

Rice is not always a healthy food because if you prepare it this way it can be really dangerous: what they never tell you.

With the data at hand we can say with certainty that one of the most consumed foods in the world is riceIt is often the basis of many recipes, especially of oriental origin. However, at the same time it is one of the most beloved first dishes in Italy, especially if seasoned with porcini mushrooms or saffron.

Furthermore it, brown rice It is essential for those who are on a diet, as in addition to being low in fat, this food also has a detoxifying effect. All the positive aspects make rice one of the most beloved foods, but be careful.

In fact, not everyone knows that. Rice risks become serious It is harmful to those who consume it if some small precautions are not taken.

Eating rice isn’t always good for you.

I rice It is an integral part of the global diet and is also one of the most consumed foods. At the same time, though, Risks become more serious This is due to the presence ofArsenicBe careful, this substance is not found in the rice, but in the water it is prepared in. The World Health Organization (WHO) has set some limits, but not all of them respect this threshold.

According to the World Health Organization Arsenic content should not be greater than 10 micrograms per liter.However, some countries have a higher threshold, 50 micrograms per liter, while others have no rules. This means risking bringing harmful rice to the table, which is why some researchers have been working on a study to stop the problem.

Rice and Arsenic: Some Helpful Tips

And A group of researchers from the United Kingdom In 2020 he talked aboutarsenic in rice water And how this can increase the risk of developing tumors, diabetes or other diseases related to the respiratory system or cardiovascular system. For this reason, you need to pay attention not only to the rice you buy, but also to how it is cooked. In this sense, it is advisable BPA or “bleaching by absorption” system.

According to this method, the rice should be boiled in pre-boiled water for 5 minutes, then drained and refreshed, and then cooked over low heat until the water is completely absorbed. The data at hand, like this 50% of arsenic is removed from brown rice and 74% from white rice.. A safer dish, without a doubt.