RGG Studio gives official impetus – Nerd4.life

Masayoshi Yokoyama, President of RGG Studio, explained the reasons for officially changing the name of the series “Yakuza” in “Like A Dragon”. In short, it is a choice associated with Date from the game.

Yokoyama confirmed it RGG no longer uses Yakuza in titles from the series and revealed that change – as players have already guessed – has already begun with Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Information was shared with IGN USA at Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Yokoyama said:[Il titolo di Yakuza 7] It was Yakuza: Like A Dragon, where we thought if we suddenly released this game without the name ‘Yakuza’, people would ask, ‘What is this game? What’s going on?’. The response to the Like A Dragon name was very good, so it gave us confidence to take out Yakuza And going straight to Like A Dragon. Also from the point of view of history, we are talking about the underworld, but not about Yakuza. So it makes sense not to include it in the name. If we continue with this structure, the game will be called Yakuza: Ishin! [Ma] It’s not Yakuza: Ishin! It’s not about that. So like a dragon: Ishin! It seems more reasonable.”



Kyryu Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Cleared His Name

In simple terms, The saga is no longer directly related to the Yakuza And changing the name is the best thing that goes along with the plot. RGG Studio places great importance on the series’ narrative and has in fact stated that even the gameplay is contingent on the plot: Like a Dragon can also become a team game if it supports the narrative.

Finally, let’s rate the upcoming games: Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, like Dragon Ishin and Like A Dragon 8.

The first is centered around Kiryu and is based on the events that occurred after Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. The second is a remake of an episodic film never seen before in the West that takes us back to the year 1860. The third continues the story of Yakuza: Like A Dragon (2020) and stars both Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga. Like A Dragon: Ishin and Like A Dragon Gaiden will be released in 2023, while Like A Dragon 8 will be released in 2024.