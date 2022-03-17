March 17, 2022

RFI: Up to 120 minutes delay on high speed and regional trains between Florence, Rome and Turin

Noah French March 17, 2022 1 min read

Cancellations, limits and delays are recorded on high-speed and regional trains from 5.30am to 120m this morning, March 17th. Trinidalia reports that the Florence and Rome nodes are in trouble, but its effects can be seen throughout the entire Turin-Salerno HS axis. According to the company, some technical problems are solved in centralized and computerized traffic control systems. RFI disseminates “relevant information in the current context” to relevant stations. Finally Update Posted on: Meet cancellations.

Assoutenti criticizes delays: “Frequent breakdowns and technical problems on the high-speed network involve railway transport companies and thousands of overcrowded citizens – President Furio Truzzi – We urge the RFI to reopen. And aims to study solutions that are capable of protecting the rights of travelers. All users involved in today’s difficulties must have their tickets refunded under current law, as well as those who wish to initiate compensation for damages caused by today’s problems. Activities in efficient offices ”concludes

