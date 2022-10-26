Review of The Watcher, the most watched series on Netflix in Italy • TAG24

Observer reviewThe most watched series on Netflix in Italy. The horror television series based on true events that took place in the United States in 2014 was the most watched in the past week.

“The Watcher” is the new series from the creators of “American Horror Story” the most watched in Italy of all time. Netflix In the past seven days. Thrilling movie that shows the terrifying true story of the New Jersey Observer’s home.

Second place instead for “DAHMER – Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer,” the series that analyzes the terrible and bloody crimes committed by Jeffrey Dahmer and the systematic failures that allowed one of the most famous serial killers in the United States to commit his crimes. The killing spree in the open for more than a decade.

Taking the lowest step on the platform, Everything Asks for Salvation is a new Italian original series on Netflix featuring a freely inspired story based on the novel of the same name by Strega Giovani Prize-winning 2020 writer Daniele Mincarelli.

the plot

The series is available to stream from October 13 on Netflix and is based on true events that took place in 2014.

The story is the fruit of a true story, the story of Nora and Dean Brannock who moved to 657 Boulevard, in Westfield, New Jersey. However, the dream turns into a nightmare when they begin to be infected with threatening messages, strange neighbors and dangerous threats.

The heroes of the couple are actors Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. The Watcher offers great entertainment, good shows and strong tension. Murphy and series co-creator Ian Brennan relied on Reeves Weidman’s essay The Haunting of a Dream House to write the series.

