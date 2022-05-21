Revenue Agency, which risks returning a bonus of 200 euros

During July, more than 30 million Italians will receive a bonus of 200 euros in their salaries, but some risk paying it back.

Italian workers, both in the public sector and self-employed, as well as retired and unemployed people will get €200 bonus Provided directly by the Draghi government and listed in helps. Early estimates suggest that around 30 million Italians will receive the reward lump sum

The bonus will be paid directly in Salary For public servants and above pension For retirees but it is only up to those who meet certain requirements related to The annual income. Precisely for this reason, there is a real danger that some workers will be forced to repay what they got.

€200 bonus, when there is a risk of repayment

The €200 bonus is actually only for those who have Income not exceeding 35,000 euros For employees in the public and private sectors, the income received in 2022 To understand whether the right to contribute is due or not. The only exception relates to seasonal workers you are looking for Income received in 2021.

Read also: €200 Citizenship Income Bonus: There is something new

For all others, the income received at the end of the year will be taken into account. For this reason, there is a real risk that workers who cross the threshold of 35,000 euros of annual income will then have to bring it back At the end of the year since then “Inappropriately perceived”. As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, the bonus will be paid directly by employers by looking at One certificate in 2021.

Read also: A bitter wage who does not take the fourteenth

Always employers, a balance seat And at the end of the year, they will check if the income received in 2022 is less than 35,000. Otherwise, they proceed to Refund, probably already in the first paycheck. Simply the same The mechanism used to reward Renzi: 80€ paid with the risk of only a certain amount and then you have to return it at a later time.

If this bonus disbursement method is confirmed, some workers can be counted on Additional €200 in paychecks in July But they could be He made fun of them at the end of the year with refund.