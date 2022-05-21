May 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Revenue Agency, which risks returning a bonus of 200 euros

Revenue Agency, which risks returning a bonus of 200 euros

Karen Hines May 21, 2022 2 min read

During July, more than 30 million Italians will receive a bonus of 200 euros in their salaries, but some risk paying it back.

€200 bonus (Adobe Photo)

Italian workers, both in the public sector and self-employed, as well as retired and unemployed people will get €200 bonus Provided directly by the Draghi government and listed in helps. Early estimates suggest that around 30 million Italians will receive the reward lump sum

The bonus will be paid directly in Salary For public servants and above pension For retirees but it is only up to those who meet certain requirements related to The annual income. Precisely for this reason, there is a real danger that some workers will be forced to repay what they got.

€200 bonus, when there is a risk of repayment

€200 bonus
€200 bonus (Adobe Photo)

The €200 bonus is actually only for those who have Income not exceeding 35,000 euros For employees in the public and private sectors, the income received in 2022 To understand whether the right to contribute is due or not. The only exception relates to seasonal workers you are looking for Income received in 2021.

Read also: €200 Citizenship Income Bonus: There is something new

For all others, the income received at the end of the year will be taken into account. For this reason, there is a real risk that workers who cross the threshold of 35,000 euros of annual income will then have to bring it back At the end of the year since then “Inappropriately perceived”. As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, the bonus will be paid directly by employers by looking at One certificate in 2021.

See also  10 private getaways that can be booked on Airbnb

Read also: A bitter wage who does not take the fourteenth

Always employers, a balance seat And at the end of the year, they will check if the income received in 2022 is less than 35,000. Otherwise, they proceed to Refund, probably already in the first paycheck. Simply the same The mechanism used to reward Renzi: 80€ paid with the risk of only a certain amount and then you have to return it at a later time.

If this bonus disbursement method is confirmed, some workers can be counted on Additional €200 in paychecks in July But they could be He made fun of them at the end of the year with refund.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

If It.taxi and Uber reach an agreement, after a heated debate. “The Turning Point” (Francesco Artusa)

May 21, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Moscow announces: “Azovestal is completely in our hands” – Ultima Ora

May 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Who is entitled to a bonus of 200 euros?

May 20, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Next week, the cold fall will hit Italy, with significant consequences expected; See where and when ILMETEO.it

May 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Revenue Agency, which risks returning a bonus of 200 euros

May 21, 2022 Karen Hines
5 min read

TikTokization of the Internet

May 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Global Electricity and the Internet at Risk of Chaos: It’s a Matter of Time

May 21, 2022 Karen Hines