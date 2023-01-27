Reveal the minimum system requirements to play the PC version – Multiplayer.it

Redfall Finally, it has an official release date, it was announced yesterday in the Xbox Developer Direct, and the first one came out as well system requirements For the PC version, at the moment regarding Minimum configurationWhile we wait for the recorded speech.

So let’s see what it’s based on what has been reported on Steam: While it’s obviously not particularly expensive, the minimum order requirements for Redfall still make for an interesting first choice, as we can see from the use order. Graphics Card.

Redfall – minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Video Card: AMD RX 580 / NV GTX 1070 / 6GB VRAM

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 100 GB of available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

As we can see, the minimum requirements are already starting to be more demanding than usual, but considering that this is a game developed with the new generation in mind and on consoles, it will only be released on Xbox Series X | s And not on the previous platforms, it is also understandable.

Redfall showed itself yesterday with a comprehensive game trailer complete with the release date: thus the new Arkane Austin game arrives May 2, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X | S, available on Day 1 live on Xbox Game Pass.