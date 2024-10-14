Retirement Notice, this document is required from today

Warning to pensioners who will have to submit this document. If you don’t do this, you risk having your pension returned…

Retirement system in Italy It has always been a topic of discussion Repair is often very complex.

In fact, the system is based on a pay-as-you-go model, where contributions are paid by active workers who… But they fund existing pensions. This is a very different system from a funded system that requires contributions to be pooled individually and then later invested to generate a pension.

It is called the current system Pay as you go. There have been many adjustments and changes to our pension system over the years.

In fact, we have seen a series of reforms aimed at ensuring… Economic sustainability It faces important demographic challenges, represented by demographic decline and high life expectancy.

The retirement system in Italy: continuous changes

in 1995 A contributions system was introduced that grants as a pension the amount of contributions paid during the career received. This means that the bonus system that was based on the last salaries earned has been gradually replaced.

It is a reform that has made residents particularly controversial and even suffering (in fact, there is still an open wound). For many Italian citizens) is definitely Fornero’s law. This has led to important changes such as raising the retirement age and deciding to adapt the retirement age to the average life expectancy of citizens. However, this made early retirement much more difficult.

Take this paper to get your pension

Unfortunately, years of mismanagement of pensions have led to increased austerity in recent years. The reforms that have been implemented are all aimed at reducing public debt and trying to guarantee it Long term sustainability. However, debate remains heated to this day on very important issues such as intergenerational equality and also on a more flexible pension system.

Now, in order to receive the pension, it is important to submit some very important documents within the specified deadlines. In particular, tax returns must be sent to INPS by October 31 relating to the previous year. This is essential for those who are subject to the prohibition on accumulating pensions and other income from self-employment. If this deadline is not respected, you risk having to pay back all or part of the monthly retirement payments received.