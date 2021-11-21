Retire Long Before Age 67, Here Are 3 Foolproof Ways To Get Out

Let’s see how we retire long before the age of 67. But as long as I started working at a young age. Where it is necessary to pay very high subscriptions. Here then, in detail, are the three ways of exit guaranteed by law. Specifically for those who want to retire well before the age of 67. Thus, long before the conditions for obtaining an old-age pension are due. As mentioned in this article.

Especially, 3 ways out guaranteed by law To retire long before the age of 67 is as follows. That is, normal early retirement and early retirement for early workers. But also the pension in the totalitarian system. So let’s see, by analogy, what the access requirements are. On the basis of socialist seniority and without being restricted by personal requirements.

Retire Long Before Age 67, Here Are 3 Ways to Get Out of the Law

You can retire long before the age of 67 Ordinary early retirement. and a 3-month starting window with 41 years and 10 months of compulsory Social Security contributions paid to women. And with 42 years and 10 months of compulsory Social Security contributions paid to men. at any age.

You can retire long before 67 too Class 41 workers early Always at any age. In this case, 41 years of mandatory Social Security contributions are required. Together with at least one year of contributions due before reaching age 19. The quota 41 of premature workers can also be reached through the accumulation of contributions, in which case also it provides a start window equal to 3 months.

How to retire from working with a pension in a totalitarian system

retirement too INPS Seniority in the inclusion system, among the ways to retire long before the age of 67, provides for 41 years of contributions. Going to consolidate paid Social Security contributions into different Social Security funds, departments or funds. In this case, however, Effective window jumps to 21 months.