Restrictions on flights to eight countries

“This morning my medical adviser Dr. Tony Fossie and members of our Govt Response Team explained to me about the Omigron variant that is spreading in South Africa. Effective from 29. We will continue to be guided by the recommendations of Science and my medical team, the announcement was made by US President Joe Biden.

“Two important messages for the American people and one for the world community,” Biden was quoted as saying in a White House statement. “First, for Americans who have been vaccinated against Govt – fortunately for the vast majority of our adults – the best way to strengthen your defenses is to get a booster vaccine as soon as you qualify. Boosters are approved. “They are safe, free and affordable. Get a recall right now, so you have extra security during the holidays. ”

“Second, for those who have not yet been fully vaccinated: get vaccinated today. It applies to both children and adults. More Americans are needed. If you have not been vaccinated or your children have not been vaccinated, it’s time. “

“Finally, to the world community: the news of this new variation should make it clear why the epidemic will not end until there is global vaccination. The United States has already donated more vaccines to other countries. Countries must work together.

“In addition, I call on the nations to meet next week at the World Trade Organization’s Ministerial Meeting to accept the United States’ challenge to abandon intellectual property protection over the Kovit vaccine so that these vaccines can be produced globally. I support this. .