Finally, even non-Italian mainstream media are starting to get to the point. sky news, In the United Kingdom, published research entitled:

The UK’s fertility rate is falling faster than any other G7 country – and austerity is believed to be a ‘key factor’. As the UK’s fertility rate declines, there are growing concerns about the economic impact this will have on the population, as there will be more pensioners than working-age people in the future.

A simple and clear statement, at the level of understanding of the average person. But let’s also pass the search data.

The analysis, commissioned by Sky News from the Center for Progressive Policy (CPP), revealed that since 2010, the average number of children given birth to women in the UK has fallen faster than in any other G7 country.

This figure represents the largest relative decline across the G7 in 12 years, between 2010 and the latest statistics released in 2022.

According to the CPP analysis, Italy recorded the second largest decrease, followed by the United States, Canada, France and Japan, while Germany recorded an increase, but Germany has been practically losing population since the 1990s. The reference year for assessing the decline is 2010. This is what the fertility situation looks like in different countries.



Ben Franklin, acting director-general of the CPP, said that “austerity and the trend toward austerity” across the country were the “major factor” in lowering fertility rates during that period. There is no reason to believe that the same does not apply to Italy.

He described this as happening “more quickly” in the UK than in other countries because “austerity has been so important here, more so than in other countries”.

The CPP research also found that areas that experienced greater declines in well-being saw rates decline faster, which is “indicative of the impact of government cuts in Social Security spending that occurred during that period.”

Franklin said the decline in fertility rates in previous decades was due to the presence of “more educated women with higher incomes.” “This decline since 2010, and since the implementation of the austerity policy, has particularly affected the poorest areas of the country.”

But now the words “austerity”, “budget surplus” and “sacrifices” have become a slogan for Europe, without realizing that there is no problem of “burdens of the future” if there is no future. Because the Earth and Europe will exist very well, like pieces of rock, even without us and our descendants, but what use is our existence then?



