Requiem only on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, that’s why – Nerd4.life

A Plague’s Tale: Requiem It will only be released on next generation consoles, PS5 And the Xbox Series X | sIt is clear that if we had not considered the cloud version of the Nintendo Switch, the developers of Asobo Studio explained the reasons for this decision.

A few hours before A Plague Tale: Requiem Story, lead engine programmer Nicholas Becavin said: “We have decided to develop A Plague Tale: Requiem on PlayStation 5 (and Xbox Series X | S, Ed) to completely free ourselves from the limitations of the old generation e I do most of it features provided by the new.

“The possibilities it offers are incredible! Take, for example, Loading time: Reduced to the point where new maps and levels can be created. With a larger memory size, we get a greater viewing distance, which allows us to see much further. Practically, the horizons widen! The result is a much more open environment than was offered in the first match.”

“Mice are a key feature in A Plague Tale, and for this second game, we wanted to push the possibilities of the new generation to the limit to take the horror and trauma of mice to the next level. The number of mice on the screen was multiplied by 60, From 5000 to 300,000!

“This is a good number to convey the vision of the apocalypse that continues to oppress our heroes more and more. We have also changed their movements and now it looks like a giant wave, just like a tsunami hitting the player. We are fortunate to be able to do this. Working and relying on an engine created by our studio To process requests like this, which is a defining item in A Plague Tale.”

“With the power of the new GPU, the quality of lighting can be greatly improved. By using a wide range of technical tools and reducing limitations, we can highlight the role of light and introduce new situations that use light.”



A Plague Tale: Requiem, the use of light and the multiplication of mice

“Hugo and Amicia will discover new sensations as they travel south, and with them the player too! Thanks to this new level of detail, they will find themselves in an atmosphere rich in rays of light and enhanced illumination of the elements, as in volumetric fog.”

“Requiem not only brings players to a brighter atmosphere, but also provides more depth to the overall visual simulation. This includes greater engineering quality — technically, there are more polygons on the grid! Resolution too! Improved.”

“A good example of how these developments affect the gameplay experience is the high level of detail with which the terrain will be rendered. For example, we rely heavily on parallax occlusion planning to add small volumetric detail to the terrain and terrain. Props. There will also be things More physical and dynamic, which will affect how the clothing is presented.”