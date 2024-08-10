Renewable energy, Italian photovoltaic power is worth a third of European nuclear power

Renewable energy: In Italy, 1,764,000 solar systems are connected to the grid, generating 33.62 GW of installed capacity. In practical terms, photovoltaic energy is worth one third of nuclear energy in Europe. We can read this in a report by Italia Solare, which processed data from June 30

The rapid growth of renewable energy has already occurred in the first six months of the year. Terna Data CertifiedThe company that runs the transport network has filmed, for the first time, Fossil fuel overtaking To meet the demand for electricity in Italy.

But there’s more. Also data on installed energy. Showcasing progress in green energy In our country. In particular, in the field of solar energy: as of June 30, 1,763,977 photovoltaic systems were connected to the grid in Italy, generating 33.62 GW of power.

The growth of renewable energy sources has been driven by photovoltaics from utility-scale systems.

If we just look at the first six months of the year, 169 thousand new factories added, With a total capacity of 3.34 GW: 29% in the residential sectorEl 35% for commercial and industrialwhile the rest 36% for large systems (utility scale)) with a power greater than one megawatt.

To find an order of magnitude, we can say that The photovoltaic capacity installed in Italy alone is equivalent to one third of the capacity of European nuclear power plants.96.4 GW according to Eurostat data.

The figures were compiled by Italia Solare, one of the main associations in the renewable energy sector. The growth was not uniform, but Driven above all by large plants.

Plant grades grow by 240%

“During the first half of 2024 – We read in Solari’s Italy memo – Compared to 2023, residential-related energy decreased by 21%, commercial/industrial-related energy increased by 60%, while utility-related energy increased by 240%.“

While the residential was affected End of Superbonus BenefitsBureaucratic simplifications favored larger factories.In less than a year Systems equivalent to one-third of the total installed utility-scale PV capacity have been connected to the grid.“

Now it will be interesting to understand what impact the recent government measures will have on paper.Enter more obstacles To build new factories. Or whether the sector will prove more resilient.

