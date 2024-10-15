Renault Twingo: return in 2026

The third electric “new version”. – In Reno, it continues celebrate Your own past Re-proposing modern (and electric) models that made history. After the small car Renault 5, which is already on the list (discover from How Much Does It Cost), which celebrates the 1970s, and the Renault 4 small crossover we’ll see in 2025 that dates back to the ’61 model (from To learn more), he will return in 2026 Renault Twingo.

Back to the origins – The fourth generation of the French city car will look very similar to the city car Renault Twingo E-Tech electric prototype Which we see in these images, which debuted at the 2024 Paris Motor Show and which in turn pays very close tribute to its predecessor born in 1992, albeit with five doors instead of three and with slightly larger dimensions: and Its length is 375 cmIts width is 173 and its height is 147 (the first series stopped at 343, 163 and 142 cm, respectively). The prototype’s wheelbase is notable for the length of the car: 249 cm.

Beautiful from the front, original from the back – The most unique items before from Renault Twingo E-Tech electric prototype It’s the semicircular lights and the windshield that is actually a continuation of the very short hood, with three small vents on the right side: elements taken from the ’92 model. It is also quite similar Introductory accountin the proportions of a minivan, in the subtly hollowed sides, in the shape of the windows and the round handles, here emphasized by a luminous line. Area Ass It is the most different from the past: this is evident through the rear window with black frame and the headlights that mirror the shape of the headlights. The Renault logo is missing on the tailgate: there is only one Twingo writing.

What will the new Twingo series be like? – There is still no confirmed information about the new mechanisms of action Renault Twingo From the upcoming series 2026; However, the platform should be the same AmpR Small as the 5 and 4, but with a slightly shorter wheelbase (the 5’s wheelbase is 254cm); Front engine. And I Prices? It seems that we will start from less than 20,000 euros.

News updated with new content from the Paris Motor Show.