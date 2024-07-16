Renault Rafale is the French presidential car – Car World

The Renault Rafale is the official car chosen by the Presidency of the French Republic. The model for the D segment of the Renault range was designed by the teams at the Renault Design Centre based in Guyancourt, in the new official style promoted by Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director.

On board this innovation, the President of the French Republic went to the traditional military parade on July 14, 2024, heading from the Elysée to Friedland Street. The car of the French Head of State has been specially adapted to meet the needs of the presidential function.

The Renault Rafale available for the Elysée features a “Sommit Blue” body colour, a grille emblazoned with the French flag in shades of blue, removable flag holders, blue, white and red badges on the front doors and specific 20 mm diameter wheels.

The Elysée has been a privileged spectator of automotive history. For more than a century, the Presidents of the French Republic have used official cars on their trips. Among these products, those of the Renault brand have played a fundamental role.

In 1920, the French Presidency used a car of the brand for the first time, the Renault 40 CV, which remained in service until 1928. This car was used by Paul Deschanel, Alexandre Millerand and Gaston Doumergue, and marked the beginning of the era of presidential cars.

At the time, this was the norm for Renault luxury models. Since then, 12 French presidents have chosen Renault for official travel. The latest in this long line, the Renault Espace V, was available at the Elysee in 2016.

