Remedy is developing a game for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, according to a rumor - Nerd4.life

March 21, 2022

Remedy Entertainment will work on OFFICIAL GAME On Dr. Gharibaccording to a rumor that has never been verified and should be taken with extreme caution, as the source appears to be far from completely reliable.

However, the premise is certainly fascinating: According to Moth Culture, Remedy Entertainment will develop a Triple A game based on Doctor Strange for current-generation consoles, considering the term PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.so it probably doesn’t overlap with previous devices but focuses exclusively on new ones.

The above tweet is all that was published by the concerned source, which previously showed that it is not reliable, bearing in mind that some of the rumors reported in recent months have proven to be completely unfounded, so the question should be taken with everything possible. Precautions.

However, the idea is interesting, also because Remedy Entertainment is a company that seems to deal with topics like parallel dimensions And the various anomalies, also shown in Control, so could be the perfect author of the game Doctor Strange.

It’s unclear if the game should be linked directly to the Doctor Strange movie in the Multiverse of Madness, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but more information may emerge later.

