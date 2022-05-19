May 20, 2022

Remake, and Remake of the Tomb Raider, Thief, Legacy of Kain and Deus Ex series - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 20, 2022 1 min read

Embracer Group It has large intellectual property projects acquired along with Eidos and Crystal Dynamics. More specifically for these Thief, Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain. In his last financial report, he spoke openly about the sequels, but also about Remake, remaster and spinoffin addition to Transmedia projects (comics, TV series, possibly films) the entire collection includes:

After the quarter ended, we strengthened our development capacity and intellectual property portfolio by reaching an agreement to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, including intellectual property Tomb Raider, Thief, Legacy of Kain and Deus Ex. The announcement received very positive response. . We see huge potential not only in sequels, but also in remasters, adapters and sub-elements, as well as in Transmedia projects that will encompass the entire lineup. We expect the deal to close in July-September.

It is clear that Embracer Group wants to make good use of its new properties in the gaming sector, and to make full use of these beloved intellectual property. Particularly good news for fans of Deus Ex, Thief, and the Legacy of Kain, Three Frozen franchises by Square Enix, which according to many were simply underutilized or misused, as in the case of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, a tainted stellar title. From the controversy over the controversial microtransactions.

