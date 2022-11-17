Release date announced on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play – Multiplayer.it

Battlefield 2042 About to access the catalog Play EA And, accordingly, inside too Xbox Game Pass Ultimatewith the release date From the game announced today: November 22, 2022.

Next week, therefore, Battlefield 2042 will be added to the EA Play Vault and to the catalog of games that Microsoft subscribers can access for free, further enriching an already interesting picture regarding November 2022, on Game Pass.

The arrival of the game has already been announced on these services previously, but today confirmation of the launch date has arrived in the catalogs within the Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation trailer, which will also be released on the same day. The November 22 So we will see the new season of the game and this will also become free for EA Play and Game Pass subscribers.

Thus, Battlefield 2042 joins the games scheduled for the second half of November on Game Pass, expanding an already interesting scope.

For the rest, today we received information about Season 3: Escalation through a presentation, to which details about the contents of the new season have also arrived.

This is a very exciting expansion that introduces the new Spearhead map set in Sweden, the new operator Zain, a new tank, various weapons and more innovations within the EA and DICE shooter. Given the difficulties it has had in establishing itself with the public, it’s possible that this trailer for subscription services could relaunch Battlefield 2042 in a significant way.